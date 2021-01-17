First country where Biden will visit as US President is known

The first country that Joe Biden will visit as US President will be the UK, writes The Mirror.
Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet at the Carbis Bay resort in Cornwall as part of the G7 summit in June.
According to Cornwall county’s calculations, the summit will be a stimulus for the country's economy in the amount of 50 million pounds.
Johnson has described Carbis Bay as the ideal place to hold such an important summit.
Also, he is going to appeal to the leaders of the most prosperous countries—Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States—as well as to the EU with a request to expand international cooperation in the fight against coronavirus.