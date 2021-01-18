Lavrov on Karabakh issue: No secret attachments in November 9, January 11 statements

There are no secret attachments in the November 9 and January 11 statements. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at a press conference on the results of Russian diplomacy in 2020.
"The November 9 statement is being implemented quite effectively; this assessment was made by both [Azerbaijani] President Aliyev and [Armenian] Prime Minister Pashinyan," Lavrov said. "Except for the issue of Armenian prisoners of war, which, I repeat, arose—in the current edition—in early December; a month after the signing of the agreements. The rest is carried out quite effectively. The issue of the mandate of the [Russian] peacekeepers [in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)] is being resolved. It shall become a subject of trilateral agreements, which were discussed during the January 11 meeting in Moscow. There is no secret attachment, and I do not see what topics can be a secret."