Armenia defense minister visits parliament, no information about topics during talks with parliamentary committee chair
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Minister of Defense of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan visited the National Assembly and remained in the office of deputy of the My Step faction, Chair of the Standing Committee on Defense, Internal Affairs and National Security Andranik Kocharyan for quite a long time.

Among the attendees was deputy of the ruling party Nazeli Baghdasaryan, who exited the office sooner.

After the minister exited the office, reporters tried to ask him questions, but he immediately entered an elevator with security officers to go down one floor and walk down the stairs, but when he saw the reporters, he didn’t exit the elevator, and after leaving the building, he immediately sat in the car.

The reporters asked the minister for one minute of his time, but he didn’t respond to the reporters and left.
