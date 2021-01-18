News
Armenia making it easier for judges to be nominated for chairperson of chamber of Cassation Court
The requirement and restriction (no less than three years) with regard to the work experience of a judge for being nominated to the position of chairperson of the chamber of the Court of Cassation will be lifted. This is what co-author of the bill on making amendments to the Judicial Code of Armenia, deputy of the ruling My Step Alliance Vladimir Vardanyan said during today’s discussion on the bill in parliament.

Thus, judges who have less than three years of work experience in the Court of Cassation, but meet the other requirements stated in the Judicial Code may be nominated for the position of chairperson of a chamber of the Court of Cassation.
