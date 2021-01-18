Armenia to set fine for obstructing work of tax inspector

A fine in the amount of up to AMD 500,000 will be set for obstructing the work of a tax inspector. This is what Chairman of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia Eduard Hovhannisyan announced during a discussion on the bill on making amendments to the Law on Protection of Economic Competition and related laws held as part of today’s session of the National Assembly

According to him, the fine will be set in the cases when the heads and employees of enterprises or certain individuals obstruct the lawful inspections conducted by a tax inspector.

“According to the existing legislation, a fine is only envisaged in the case of conduct of tax inspections. Now it will also apply to violations committed during inspection,” Hovhannisyan said.