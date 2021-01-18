Armenian opposition MP: Armenia needs to consider all opportunities for use of spent nuclear fuel

Armenia needs to consider all the opportunities for the use of spent nuclear fuel. This is what deputy of the opposition Prosperous Armenia faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Mikayel Melkumyan said during today’s parliamentary session.
“This is a complicated process, but there might not be many alternatives in a certain stage, and spent nuclear fuel will be one of the guarantees for Armenia’s security. However, the implementation of this initiative requires a lot of effort, including permission and procedures from MAGATE, that is, of course, if Armenia moves in this direction,” he said.
Melkumyan also recalled that Russia is ready to ensure the export of spent nuclear fuel from Armenia, but added that, in his opinion, nuclear wastes still need to remain in Armenia.