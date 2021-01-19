News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 19
USD
519.31
EUR
629.4
RUB
7.04
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
519.31
EUR
629.4
RUB
7.04
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Mohajer: Iran ready to contribute in implementing economic plans, projects with Armenia
Mohajer: Iran ready to contribute in implementing economic plans, projects with Armenia
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics, Economics

Artashes Toumanian, the Ambassador of Armenia to Iran, on Tuesday was received by Seyed Rasool Mohajer, the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister on Economic Diplomacy, informed the Embassy of Armenia in Iran.

During the meeting, the Armenian ambassador briefed the Deputy Minister on the existing situation of Armenia-Iran economic relations, projects in infrastructure, trade and investment issues were pointed out.

Both sides discussed the objectives, challenges, and capabilities for developing bilateral and multilateral economic relations in the aftermath of the recent Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war.

Mohajer affirmed the Iranian foreign ministry’s willingness, as well as his readiness, to contribute in implementing of Armenia-Iran economic plans and projects.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Iranian government's spokesperson tweets New Year's message in Armenian
Spokesperson of the Government of the...
 Processes in Syunik Province might make it hard for Iran and Armenia to implement joint projects
According to him, Iran is concerned...
 Ambassador, Armenian MPs of Iranian Parliament discuss Armenia-Iran relations
The development of Armenia-Iran relations amid...
 Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary, Armenia Ambassador discuss regional issues
The Ambassador provided his interlocutor with...
 Armenia Security Council Secretary receives Iran Ambassador
Attaching importance to the friendly and neighborly relations...
 Armenia, Iran FMs discuss regional security, stability
Ara Aivazian on Monday had a telephone conversation with Mohammad Javad Zarif…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos