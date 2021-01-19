Mohajer: Iran ready to contribute in implementing economic plans, projects with Armenia

Artashes Toumanian, the Ambassador of Armenia to Iran, on Tuesday was received by Seyed Rasool Mohajer, the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister on Economic Diplomacy, informed the Embassy of Armenia in Iran.
During the meeting, the Armenian ambassador briefed the Deputy Minister on the existing situation of Armenia-Iran economic relations, projects in infrastructure, trade and investment issues were pointed out.
Both sides discussed the objectives, challenges, and capabilities for developing bilateral and multilateral economic relations in the aftermath of the recent Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war.
Mohajer affirmed the Iranian foreign ministry’s willingness, as well as his readiness, to contribute in implementing of Armenia-Iran economic plans and projects.