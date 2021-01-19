Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan trial: His lawyers submit several motions for recusal of prosecution members

YEREVAN. – During Tuesday’s court session on the criminal case of Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan and several other former senior officials, Kocharyan's lawyers submitted several motions for the recusal of the current members of the prosecution.
The court, in turn, noted that these motions shall be submitted together.
However, taking into account that one of these motions is for the recusal of Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan, the court reminded about his right to be present during the publication and discussion of this motion.
The prosecution stated that the participating prosecutors could make public the prosecution's position and refused to take the recess proposed in order to ensure Davtyan's attendance.