News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 19
USD
519.31
EUR
629.4
RUB
7.04
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
519.31
EUR
629.4
RUB
7.04
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Catholicos of All Armenians receives outgoing Kazakhstan Ambassador
Catholicos of All Armenians receives outgoing Kazakhstan Ambassador
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians today received outgoing Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Armenia Timur Urazayev at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.

His Holiness expressed his appreciation to the Ambassador for his efforts for development of the relations and cooperation between Armenia and Kazakhstan and, with satisfaction, touched upon the close partnership between the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin and the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In his turn, Ambassador Urazayev talked about the Armenian-Kazakh relations, his impressions of Armenia during his years of service and the Armenian community of Kazakhstan.

During the meeting, the parties touched upon the war in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), the hardships following the war and the paths for solving the current issues.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Diocese of Gougark of Armenian Apostolic Church has new primate
Bishop Hovnan Hakobyan…
 Holy Etchmiadzin donates excavators to Armenia MOD, Karabakh’s Stepanakert
They were purchased with the funds raised by the Armenian communities of Halle, Leipzig, and Hamburg cities of Germany...
 Armenian Catholicos-Patriarch Grigor Kaproyan in hospital
Armenian Catholicos-Patriarch, Bishop Grigor Kaproyan has...
 Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin inviting Armenians to a prayer for POWs and missing servicemen on January 10
The Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin also...
 Turkish authorities intend to convert Armenian church into cultural center
The Turkish authorities decided to convert the church...
 Artsakh Diocese primate, Russian peacekeepers discuss Amaras Monastery issue (PHOTOS)
Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan visited the Martuni region…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos