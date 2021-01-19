Catholicos of All Armenians receives outgoing Kazakhstan Ambassador

His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians today received outgoing Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Armenia Timur Urazayev at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.
His Holiness expressed his appreciation to the Ambassador for his efforts for development of the relations and cooperation between Armenia and Kazakhstan and, with satisfaction, touched upon the close partnership between the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin and the Republic of Kazakhstan.
In his turn, Ambassador Urazayev talked about the Armenian-Kazakh relations, his impressions of Armenia during his years of service and the Armenian community of Kazakhstan.
During the meeting, the parties touched upon the war in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), the hardships following the war and the paths for solving the current issues.