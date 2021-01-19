Armenia deputy emergency situations minister, French Embassy's internal affairs attaché discuss cooperation programs

First Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia Armen Pambukhchyan today met with Internal Security Attaché of the French Embassy in Armenia Erve Jamen, who is in Armenia on a cognitive visit for the first time. With great satisfaction, the parties talked about the continuation of Armenian-French relations and underscored the importance of developing new programs in the current situation.
They also discussed issues related to the expansion of cooperation in the areas of demining, the fight against forest fires, protection of the population and disaster risk management, psychological support and disaster medicine.
Deputy Minister Pambukhchyan also called his interlocutor’s attention to the use of unmanned aerial vehicles to monitor the hotbeds of various natural disasters and man-made hazards.
After the meeting, Jamen expressed willingness to start working on developing specific programs to solve the raised issues and identify sources of funding for implementation.