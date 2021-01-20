Newspaper: Armenia ruling bloc MP on Lavrov statement about captives - It is kept secret

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd daily of Armenia writes: Zhoghovurd spoke with Karen Sarukhanyan, an NA [National Assembly] [ruling bloc] My Step faction MP who assures that after the [recent Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)] war, the number one issue for Gyumri, Shirak, and Armenia is the matter of [Armenian] captives [in Azerbaijan].

After the end of the war, did you go around Gyumri, talk to the residents? What position do they have on the [incumbent Armenian] government?

The people of Gyumri and the people I communicate with tell me the opposite: in no case should our political team and prime minister [Nikol Pashinyan] withdraw in any way, and there shouldn’t even be talk of any resignation. Otherwise, they will consider that the prime minister is betraying them. Let me say that the current government has a lot of respect and sympathy in Gyumri.

Even after such an outcome in the war?

After the outcome of the war, today Gyumri, Shirak Province, and the Republic of Armenia have a number one issue; it is the matter of [Armenian] captives [in Azerbaijan]. It is the matter of captives and the missing, on which we have reflected many times. As you know, 62 of the captives are from Shirak Province, and we must do everything as soon as possible so that the boys return to their home.

Azerbaijan has described the captives as terrorists and imprisoned them. According to them, the boys are not captives, but people who tried to carry out hostilities after the war. What are you doing in this direction?

I do not want to comment on Azerbaijan's qualifications. In any case, on our part the prime minister raised and voiced this issue on the highest platform. But unfortunately, at this phase, the talks have not reached a final result, but they are being continued also by Russia.

According to [Russian FM Sergey] Lavrov, we [the Armenian side] have not presented a clear list. Why?

It is kept secret. There was a comment on our part. As a result of trilateral talks, the boys must return as soon as possible.