Pastinfo: Armenia Special Investigation Service discontinues criminal case against opposition Homeland Party leader
Pastinfo: Armenia Special Investigation Service discontinues criminal case against opposition Homeland Party leader
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

According to Pastinfo, the Special Investigation Service (SIS) of Armenia has decided not to prosecute the former director of the National Security Service (NSS) and leader of the opposition Homeland Party, Artur Vanetsyan.

This refers to the criminal case initiated against Vanetsyan on alleged abuse of power during his tenure as director of the NSS. After months of investigation, the SIS could not find any grounds and, ultimately, decided not to prosecute Vanetsyan on the grounds of lack of corpus delicti.

Also, the SIS has decided to discontinue—again on the grounds of lack of corpus delicti—the criminal case opened against Artur Vanetsyan on charges of going beyond official powers.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
