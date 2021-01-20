Armenia PM visits Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday visited the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia to get acquainted with its programs.

Pashinyan, addressing his colleagues, noted: "We have, in fact, stated that the public administration system [of Armenia] needs a restart; and with such discussions, we will also try to implement this restart in practice. What does it mean in practice that we need to review the program we are implementing in Armenia and answer the very simple question of how viable and relevant are the programs, the project that we had before the [recent Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)] war and that project, in general, after the war? And what changes should be made according to the branches?

Conceptually, I believe the social policy being run, we have adopted in the country does not need to be reviewed. (…). But our conceptual idea is that we need to help people overcome this situation. (…). We have had these programs in the past, too, in terms of overcoming poverty, increasing competitiveness in the labor market. And, of course, this concept, I believe is just as relevant now—if not more so. (…). Sometimes very simple things happen that, so to speak, continuously continue with production line logic."

The PM noted, in particular, that the state will cover—also with the help of the Hayastan All Armenian Fund—the costs of providing prosthetics to servicemen who need them.