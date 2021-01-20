News
Armenia PM says there are 1,300 criminal cases regarding possible treason
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Armenia has launched nearly 1,300 criminal cases regarding treason, sabotage, refusal to fulfill orders and other issues after the Nagorno-Karabakh war. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in response to deputies’ questions during a question-and-answer session with government officials in parliament.

The Prime Minister said even though the inquest isn’t proceeding at the pace that the government would like for it to proceed, it is necessary to wait for full inquest so that the public receives answers to all questions of concern.

Pashinyan added that he had talked about cases of treason during the hostilities in the past, and commenting on this, he declared that there may also be political evaluations of the statements and that there is a need for inquest into all this.

“There may also be court procedures,” the head of government concluded.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
