Kamala Harris sworn in as US Vice-President

Kamala Harris has sworn in as US Vice-President, becoming the first female and first African-American Vice-President of the United States.
She pronounced the conventional text of the oath with her left hand on the Bible that was held in front of her by her husband Douglas Emhoff. “Accept my congratulatory remarks, Mrs. Vice-President,” said Sonya Sotomayor, who was standing in front of her and accepted the oath.
Interestingly, several high-ranking guests, including Kamala Harris preferred to wear purple today. Purple is traditionally viewed as a symbol of bipartisanship in the United States, and the combination of blue and red are symbols of the Democratic and Republican Parties, BBC reported.