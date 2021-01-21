307 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN. – As of Thursday morning, 307 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 165,528 in the country, according to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, five more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 3,021 cases.

One more case of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses was recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 742 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 189, the total respective number so far is 154,046, and the number of people currently being treated is 7,719—which is an increase by 112 in one day.

And 2,199 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 630,604 such tests have been performed to date.