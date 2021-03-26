Russians interested in Armenia's tourism potential

Armenia was represented by 20 organizations at the MITT International Tourism Exhibition and became one of the most represented countries among all the participating countries. This is what Advisor of the Marketing and Promotion Department of the Tourism Committee of Armenia Ani Arevshatyan told reporters today, adding that the restart of flights and cooperation issues were discussed during the meetings.
Anahit Aivazyan, an employee of a travel agency, added that representatives of all regions of Russia showed interest in Armenia and even inquired about individual, group, extreme and corporate tours.
Gagik Hakobyan, a representative of another travel agency, declared that the Armenian pavilion sparked more interest and mentioned the major role of the government in leading the information policy.
Ani Arevshatyan clarified that the Armenian authorities are actively working in this direction and are engaging potential tourists from Arab countries.
The MITT International Tourism Exhibition was held on March 16-18 in Moscow.