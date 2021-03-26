Armenia National Security Service renounces launch of case regarding PM's assistant and investigator based on report

The National Security Service of Armenia has renounced the launch of a criminal case based on the report filed by advocate Amram Makinyan on the commission of several prima facie crimes by Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan’s assistant Anna Vardapetyan and Investigator of Particularly Important Cases of the General Department of Investigation of Particularly Important Cases of the Investigative Committee of Armenia Artur Aivazyan through the abuse of official position, the press center of the National Security Service told Armenian News-NEWS.am today.
On March 10, 168.am released a video showing Anna Vardapetyan, Advisor to Nikol Pashinyan for Legal Affairs, interfering in the preliminary investigation of the criminal cases launched against former president of the Football Federation of Armenia Rubenn Hayrapetyan and his son, Rafik Hayrapetyan by making corrections in the case materials and, in essence, instructing the key role-players.
There are facts showing that Artur Aivazyan, the investigator for this case, Head of the Criminal Police Department Ruben Davtyan received e-mails from Anna Vardapetyan showing them specific decisions, particularly on involving Ruben Hayrapetyan and his son, Rafik Hayrapetyan as the accused.
Advocate Amram Makinyan had submitted to the Prosecutor General’s Office a report on the commission of several prima facie crimes by Anna Vardapetyan and investigator Artur Aivazyan through the use of official position. In response to Armenian News-NEWS.am’s inquiry, the Investigative Committee informed that Investigator of Particularly Important Cases Artur Aivazyan has submitted a report to the Prosecutor General stating that people illegally obtained access to his personal e-mail address and downloaded information.
On March 25, Amram Makinyan declared that member of the Supreme Judicial Council Gagik Jhangiryan is forwarding criminal cases during meetings with Anna Vardapetyan and investigators.