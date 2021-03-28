News
11,000 Armenian soldiers were wounded and got sick during repulsion of Azerbaijani aggression
11,000 Armenian soldiers were wounded and got sick during repulsion of Azerbaijani aggression
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The total number of wounded and sick in the power structures from the Armenian side during the repulsion of the aggression of Azerbaijan in September-November 2020 was 11,000, Colonel Gegham Pashikyan, deputy head of the military medical department of the Ministry of Defense noted on Sunday.

55% are minor injuries. 36% are moderately injured. 2% were extremely severely injured and 7% were seriously injured.

During the hostilities, 664 reanimation flights were made, 440 helicopter flights were evacuating the wounded and sick, and over 5,000 surgical interventions were performed, including more than 500 under general anesthesia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
