424 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN. – As of Monday morning, 424 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 190,741 in the country, according to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, 12 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 3,476 cases.

One more case of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses was recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 882 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 590, the total respective number so far is 172,096, and the number of people currently being treated is 14,287—which is a drop by 179 in one day.

And 3,978 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 842,817 such tests have been performed to date.