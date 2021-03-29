20 years ago the construction of Saint Thaddaeus Church of Masis started

It was in 1991 that the construction of Saint Thaddaeus Church of Masis started. The place of construction of the church was chosen by Catholicos of All Armenians Vazken I and with his blessing the newly built church was called after Saint Thaddaeus the Apostle. The church building works were stopped for about 12 years for lack of financial means, and only in 2005, on initiative and funding of benefactor Hrant Vardanyan, active construction works started. In 2015, his sons – Mikayel and Karen Vardanyans, accomplished the construction of the church. The architects of the Saint Thaddaeus Church are Artur and Anahit Tarkhanyans. It is a three-level church that differs in its composition and dimensional-spatial solutions. The inner area is formed of two intersecting squares symbolizing eternity and purity of faith. The church has unique facing from inside and outside. The height of the church up to the cross on the dome is 33 meters symbolizing the earth life of Jesus Christ.

33 Bible commandments are carved on the enclosure of the church. The khachkar (commemorative cross-stone) dedicated to the memory of 1.5 million canonized martyrs of the Armenian Genocide, erected on April 24, 2016, in the churchyard on initiative of benefactors Mikayel and Karen Vardanyans, is equally impressive. The khachkar is made of one whole tuff stone.