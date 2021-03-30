News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
March 30
USD
530.7
EUR
622.94
RUB
6.99
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
March 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
530.7
EUR
622.94
RUB
6.99
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Defense demands the court to discontinue criminal prosecution of Armenia ex-President Kocharyan, other defendants
Defense demands the court to discontinue criminal prosecution of Armenia ex-President Kocharyan, other defendants
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – At Tuesday’s court trial of the criminal case against Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan, former CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov, former Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan, and former Deputy PM Armen Gevorgyan, the attorneys of Kocharyan demanded that presiding Judge Anna Danibekyan dismiss—based on the decision of the Constitutional Court—the criminal prosecution of their client.

The lawyers of the other defendants also made the same motion.

According to the attorneys, the court can terminate this criminal prosecution even in the absence of the prosecution.

At the same time, the lawyers stated that the presiding judge was being subjected to pressure.

The prosecution is absent from courtroom.

As reported earlier, this is the first court session after the Constitutional Court declared Article 300.1 (overthrow of the constitutional order) of the Criminal Code in conflict with Articles 78 (principle of proportionality) and 79 (principle of certainty) of the Constitution, and therefore invalidated it on March 26. It is not clear what kind of “overthrow” is in question, given that the aforesaid article was adopted under one constitution, and they had tried to amend it under another constitution.

The defendants are charged under this very article of the Criminal Code.

In fact, the court shall terminate these defendants’ criminal prosecution under the said article, as well as of others who are charged with similar charges in this criminal case.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Attorney: No legal basis to charge Yuri Khachaturov again
He no longer needs a lawyer…
 Armenia ex-deputy PM to presiding judge: It is your obligation to protect my rights
The court has refused to discontinue—based on the decision of the Constitutional Court—the criminal prosecution against the defendants, including former President Robert Kocharyan…
 Armenia ex-President Kocharyan trial: Court refuses to discontinue prosecution under Criminal Code Article 300.1
The court adjourned, and the next hearing was set for April 12…
 Armenia former defense minister: Court must dismiss the case
Seyran Ohanyan commented on the well-known decision of the Constitutional Court…
 Prosecution not in attendance to Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan trial
The defendants are charged under the Criminal Code article which the Constitutional Court has invalidated…
 Armenia ex-President Kocharyan trial resumes
The first court session after the Constitutional Court decision…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos