Armenia parliament speaker awards Russia Federation Council chair with National Assembly Medal of Honor
Armenia parliament speaker awards Russia Federation Council chair with National Assembly Medal of Honor
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

By the order of the speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan, the chairperson of the Russian Federation Council, Valentina Matviyenko, has been awarded with the National Assembly Medal of Honor. Armenian News-NEWS.am was informed about this from the NA website.

As per the order, Matviyenko was awarded this medal for her considerable contribution to the protection of universal values, human rights and freedoms, as well as to the strengthening of the friendly parliamentary relations between Armenia and Russia.

To note, thanks to Valentina Matviyenko’s efforts, Lebanese Armenian Maral Najarian, who had been held captive in Azerbaijan for months, was returned.
Հայերեն
