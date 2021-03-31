News
News
One dollar passes AMD 531 threshold in Armenia
One dollar passes AMD 531 threshold in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 531.17/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.47 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 622.96 (up by AMD 0.02), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 732.06 (up by AMD 1.66), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.02 (up by AMD 0.03) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 423.66, AMD 28,757.67 and AMD 19,912.38, respectively.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
