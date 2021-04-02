News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 02
USD
533.17
EUR
628.02
RUB
7
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
533.17
EUR
628.02
RUB
7
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Court to announce decision on criminal prosecution against Armenia 2nd President and other ex-officials on Apr. 6
Court to announce decision on criminal prosecution against Armenia 2nd President and other ex-officials on Apr. 6
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Judge Anna Danibekyan, who is presiding the court hearings over the case of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan and other ex-officials, left for the consultation room and will announce the court’s decision on April 6 at 5:45 p.m.

Motions have been filed for termination of criminal prosecutions against second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, former Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Yuri Khachaturov, former Minister of Defense Seyran Ohanyan and former Deputy Prime Minister Armen Gevorgyan under Article 300.1 (overthrow of the constitutional order) of the Criminal Code of Armenia.

On March 25, the Constitutional Court promulgated the final part of its decision, and on the evening of March 29 — the full text of the 42-page decision. The decision of the Constitutional Court is final and not subject to appeal. The Constitutional Court deemed Article 300.1 to be uncertain from the perspective of law and the incriminated act and added that the category of overthrow is unclear, taking into consideration the fact that the particular article was adopted under the Constitution, and an attempt was made to enforce it under another Constitution.

Kocharyan, Khachaturov, Ohanyan and Gevorgyan are charged under this very article (overthrow of the constitutional order). The court actually has to terminate criminal prosecution against them under this article, as well as against persons with a similar charge within the scope of the case.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia 2nd President's attorney demands that court terminate criminal prosecution
In response to a specifying question...
 Armenia Prosecutor General addresses Constitutional Court under case of Robert Kocharyan and other ex-officials
The aforementioned attests to the fact that only after...
 Court considering matter of terminating Armenia ex-President Kocharyan persecution under Criminal Code Article 300.1
And of several other former senior officials…
 Court starts Armenia ex-President trial with discussing conduct of defense lawyers, prosecutors
They were absent from the previous court hearings…
 Armenia ex-President Kocharyan trial resumes
What will the court do?
 Armenia MP: Constitutional Court's decision not contradicting statement on revelation of March 1, 2008 events case
On March 26, the Constitutional Court declared...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos