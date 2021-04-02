Court to announce decision on criminal prosecution against Armenia 2nd President and other ex-officials on Apr. 6

Judge Anna Danibekyan, who is presiding the court hearings over the case of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan and other ex-officials, left for the consultation room and will announce the court’s decision on April 6 at 5:45 p.m.
Motions have been filed for termination of criminal prosecutions against second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, former Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Yuri Khachaturov, former Minister of Defense Seyran Ohanyan and former Deputy Prime Minister Armen Gevorgyan under Article 300.1 (overthrow of the constitutional order) of the Criminal Code of Armenia.
On March 25, the Constitutional Court promulgated the final part of its decision, and on the evening of March 29 — the full text of the 42-page decision. The decision of the Constitutional Court is final and not subject to appeal. The Constitutional Court deemed Article 300.1 to be uncertain from the perspective of law and the incriminated act and added that the category of overthrow is unclear, taking into consideration the fact that the particular article was adopted under the Constitution, and an attempt was made to enforce it under another Constitution.
Kocharyan, Khachaturov, Ohanyan and Gevorgyan are charged under this very article (overthrow of the constitutional order). The court actually has to terminate criminal prosecution against them under this article, as well as against persons with a similar charge within the scope of the case.