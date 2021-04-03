Mexico: Feminists attack police during a clash against law enforcement violence

Hundreds of members of the feminist movements in Mexico City marched against police violence against women, protesters demolished fences and attacked the female police cordon around the national palace, RIA Novosti reported.
A group of feminist protesters dismantled the metal fence of the National Palace and clashed with the police guarding it, Universal reported.
The reason for the riots was the murder of a migrant from El Salvador in the tourist area of Tulum in southeastern Mexico. She died during the arrest when one of the policemen pressed her with his knee to the ground for a long time.
According to media reports, at least 250 people took part in the protest march in Mexico City.
According to statistics, 10 women are killed every day in Mexico, more than half of them were killed by partners or relatives.