Easter Vigil Divine Liturgy is served in Armenian churches

Easter Vigil Divine Liturgy is being served Saturday in Armenian churches.
Today is Holy Saturday, and the lighting of the new Paschal candle.
This day is the image and example of the seventh day of creation, when God rested from all His works.
According to the Bible, God created the world in six days, and rested on the seventh day.
Holy Saturday is the day before Easter Sunday and the last day of Holy Week in which Christians prepare for Easter. It commemorates the day that Jesus Christ's body lay in the tomb and the Harrowing of Hell.