Signal troops of Azerbaijan and Turkey to conduct joint drills

The signal troops of the Azerbaijani and Turkish armies will begin joint military drills on Tuesday, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told RIA Novosti.
During the drills, military signalmen will be deployed to the areas for performing combat training missions, where they will work out the tasks of organizing a unified communications system.
“The exercises, which will be conducted with the use of modern communications and automated control systems, will accomplish the tasks of organizing the interaction of troops, deploying field command posts and other activities. The trainings will last until April 8,” the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.