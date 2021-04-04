Most German residents are in favor of banning foreign travel during pandemic

Putin to meet with Pashinyan next week

Armenian opposition movement schedules next rally on Wednesday

Signal troops of Azerbaijan and Turkey to conduct joint drills

Escalation in Donbass: 1 child killed, France and Germany issue a joint statement

Armenian President congratulates Catholicos of Great House of Cilician Aram I

Jerusalem Post: Israel should be wary of Turkey

1st case of infection with Indian COVID-19 strain detected in US

Armenia reports 590 new COVID-19 new cases: 20 people die

Easter Liturgy is being held in Yerevan church (LIVE)

Jordan's former crown prince under house arrest

New York Times: US suspends production of AstraZeneca vaccine at Baltimore plant

Security of Armenia defense ministry building will be strengthened

Spanish police arrest 100 smugglers transporting drugs from Morocco by speedboat

France urges Iran to stay constructive during nuclear talks with US

MEP visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

North Carolina house party shooting: 3 people killed

Artsakh rescuers found bodies of 2 more victims

Armenia, Tajikistan FMs meet in Moscow

Easter Vigil Divine Liturgy is served in Armenian churches

Artsakh MFA: Aliyev purposefully transfers Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict to Pan-Turkism, Pan-Islamism dimension

Kopirkin on his meetings with Armenia President: We meet regularly to "check time," exchange assessments

Russia envoy to Armenia on exchange of POWs: Moscow supports implementation of "all for all" principle

Russia ambassador to Armenia on Iskander missile “use” in Karabakh: Accusations may vary

Armenia ombudsman: We must not allow ourselves to be numbed by Azerbaijani fake peace-loving

Artsakh Security Council chief meets with Stepanakert university lecturers, students

Yerevan police forcibly apprehend opposition movement members

Only “surviving” Armenian church in Turkey’s Cappadocia in danger of collapsing (PHOTOS)

Another earthquake reported in Armenia

Armenia opposition movement clearing street at parliament side entrance

Friday’s search for dead bodies in Karabakh yields no results

Artsakh Defense Army reports 54 more casualties

Quake recorded in Armenia

Competition: COVID-19: Strategies, Models, Simulations (PHOTOS)

Mexico: Feminists attack police during a clash against law enforcement violence

Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan’s body is seen off from Yerevan church with applause

Biden lifts Trump sanctions on 2 International Criminal Court officials

1,192 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Detention of migrants in March at southern border of US jumps to highest level in 15 years

Armenians saying last goodbye to Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan

Argentina president tests positive for coronavirus

Newspaper: Armenia authorities move on to statistical "brush"

Police shoot, kill suspect in running over of 2 police officers near Capitol

Newspaper: Armenia PM instructs to assemble "dossiers" against teammates who will be left out of their electoral list

Newspaper: Russia’s Putin shows his attitude towards Armenia’s Pashinyan

US eases domestic travel restrictions for those vaccinated against coronavirus

Turkey reports record number of COVID-19 cases

Greek restaurants and bars to receive € 330 million in aid

Xi'an wants to be China's next Silicon Valley

yerkir.am: Armenian ex-defense minister Seyran Ohanyan: I will support Robert Kocharyan during snap elections

Police officer dies after incident near US Capitol

Fire breaks out in house in Yerevan

Armenia Special Investigation Service prohibits ARF-D member from leaving country for 3 days

US State Department confirms plans for indirect Iran nuclear talks

Armenia Cassation Court upholds motion, person accused of using violence against parliament speaker under arrest

Shooting takes place near US Capitol

Armenia MOD on legendary commander Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan and his relations with him

Armenia ex-chief of army's General Staff: Unblocking of links in region for Turkey and Azerbaijan is unacceptable

Armenia opposition MP says he anticipates return of more Armenian POWs before elections

Armenia opposition MP: OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs not allowed to visit Artsakh due to Azerbaijan's preconditions

Analyst says Turkish and Azerbaijani products have been spotted in Armenia over past months

Iran to hold no talks with US before lifting of sanctions

Armenia ex-defense minister: I'm not disposed to disclose a state secret now

Court to announce decision on criminal prosecution against Armenia 2nd President and other ex-officials on Apr. 6

Armenia Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan doesn't answer questions about government and elections

Armenia Deputy PM leaves reporter's question about Shushi and Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan unanswered

Armenia's Pashinyan to meet Russia's Putin, Armenia has 10 UK COVID-19 strain cases, 02.04.21 digest

Analyst: Armenian authorities will have to speak during the elections

Armenia Parliament Speaker on legendary Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan

China intends to vaccinate city with population of 300,000 in 5 days

Analyst says new Armenian-Azerbaijani war is not ruled out

Myanmar military accused of over 40 children's death

Armenia 2nd President's attorney demands that court terminate criminal prosecution

Armenia Constitutional Court to examine President's application on June 1

Armenia Prosecutor General addresses Constitutional Court under case of Robert Kocharyan and other ex-officials

Requiem Service for hero of Artsakh Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan taking place at Yerevan sport-concert complex

Giant concrete flag is erected in front of US Embassy in Cuba's capital

Russia MFA: OSCE Minsk Group format must continue playing leading role in Karabakh conflict settlement

Artsakh ombudsman: Azerbaijan atrocities in April 2016 not condemned properly by international community

One dollar exceeds AMD 533 mark in Armenia

Italian authorities ban cruise ships from Venice lagoon

Several medical specialists of Russian troops are awarded with Armenia MOD medals

Armenia President, Russia Ambassador discuss issues on Armenian-Russian agenda

Armenia political parties issue statement on settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Armenian Genocide

Parents of victims of Four-Day Artsakh War of April 2016 visit Yerablur Military Pantheon

Armenia has new minister of high tech

Rudenko: Moscow views processes taking place in Armenia political arena as sovereign country’s internal affair

Armenia Parliament Speaker visits Yerablur Military Pantheon

Wireless internet turned off in Myanmar

Kremlin on upcoming Pashinyan-Putin meeting

ՌԴ-ն միշտ պատրաստ է թիկունք լինել եղբայրական հայ ժողովրդին. 15 մլն դոլար է հատկացվել Ղարաբաղին աջակցելու համար. ՌԴ ԱԳՆ

Fauci says US may not need COVID-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca

Peskov does not know if Putin was informed about alleged discovery of Iskander missile fragments in Karabakh

Armenia MFA: Artsakh cannot be under Azerbaijan jurisdiction with any status

CIS Foreign Ministers Council wide-format session kicks off

Parents of Armenia POWs march from government building to Russia Embassy

Wreath is laid, on behalf of Armenia ex-President Sargsyan, at Yerevan military pantheon (PHOTOS)

MEPs demand tough sanctions on Turkey

Azerbaijan displays “Iskander missile fragments”

Court considering matter of terminating Armenia ex-President Kocharyan persecution under Criminal Code Article 300.1