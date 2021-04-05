Armenia ruling faction MP to be replaced by next candidate on political party's list

Former MP of the ruling My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Suren Grigoryan will be replaced by public relations coordinator of the Civil Contract Party Vahagn Aleksanyan. Aleksanyan reported the news to Armenian News-NEWS.am and confirmed that he will take the mandate.
On March 23, Grigoryan declared that he will drop his mandate. Today the Speaker of the National Assembly issued a statement that Grigoryan’s powers are terminated. According to the presses, Grigoryan will be appointed deputy justice minister.
Based on the list of the My Step bloc, Grigoryan was followed by Misak Babajanyan, who had told Armenian News-NEWS.am that he has decided to not take the mandate and submitted a self-recusal to the Central Electoral Commission. Babajanyan was followed by Aleksanyan on the list.