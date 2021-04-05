News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 05
USD
533.84
EUR
626.73
RUB
6.99
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
533.84
EUR
626.73
RUB
6.99
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Putin, Pashinyan to discuss actions aimed at solving problems in Karabakh
Putin, Pashinyan to discuss actions aimed at solving problems in Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday will discuss the actions aimed at solving the problems in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Kremlin’s press service reports that Putin and Pashinyan plan to discuss the course of implementation of the statements made by the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan on the Nagorno-Karabakh issue on November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021, as well as the future actions for solutions to problems in the region, particularly in the context of restoration of economic and transport links in the South Caucasus.

The press service also stated that the parties intend to discuss the development of the Armenian-Russian strategic partnership and alliance, as well as the prospects for cooperation within integration unions in the Eurasian territory.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh emergency situations service: Works for detection of ammunition to be carried out in several settlements
As a rule, the detected ammunition will be...
 Expert: Cluster munitions found and destroyed in one of Armenia's villages in February
Hakhnazaryan clarified that the...
 Tatoyan: Azerbaijan MPs disseminate extremist insults, hatred towards Armenia ombudsman
His staff has documented them in order to submit them to the relevant international organizations…
 President posthumously awards Hero of Artsakh title to 2 servicemen
Senior Lieutenants Narek Hovhannisyan and Tovmas Tovmasyan…
 Landmine explosions in Karabakh occupied territories kill 20 Azerbaijanis
Ever since November 10 last year…
 Catholicos of All Armenians is at Yerevan military pantheon
A requiem service will be offered in memory of the soldiers who died in the April 2016 war…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos