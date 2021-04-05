Putin, Pashinyan to discuss actions aimed at solving problems in Karabakh

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday will discuss the actions aimed at solving the problems in Nagorno-Karabakh.
The Kremlin’s press service reports that Putin and Pashinyan plan to discuss the course of implementation of the statements made by the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan on the Nagorno-Karabakh issue on November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021, as well as the future actions for solutions to problems in the region, particularly in the context of restoration of economic and transport links in the South Caucasus.
The press service also stated that the parties intend to discuss the development of the Armenian-Russian strategic partnership and alliance, as well as the prospects for cooperation within integration unions in the Eurasian territory.