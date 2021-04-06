Azerbaijanis throw stones at car with Armenian license plates

The Azerbaijanis threw stones at an Armenian car traveling on the Kapan-Yerevan motorway. This information was confirmed to Armenian News-NEWS.am by mayor Gevorg Parsyan of Kapan, Armenia.
He informed that the incident had taken place about 2-3 days ago.
The mayor said that the Azerbaijanis threw stones at the car from their positioned area in the direction of the road. "The incident took place on the Davit Bek-Shurnukh road section; at the sector that is under the monitoring domain of the Russian border guards," Parsyan said.
He added that there was no major damage to the car.