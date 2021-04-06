News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 06
USD
535.11
EUR
632.07
RUB
7
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
535.11
EUR
632.07
RUB
7
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Azerbaijanis throw stones at car with Armenian license plates
Azerbaijanis throw stones at car with Armenian license plates
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Azerbaijanis threw stones at an Armenian car traveling on the Kapan-Yerevan motorway. This information was confirmed to Armenian News-NEWS.am by mayor Gevorg Parsyan of Kapan, Armenia.

He informed that the incident had taken place about 2-3 days ago.

The mayor said that the Azerbaijanis threw stones at the car from their positioned area in the direction of the road. "The incident took place on the Davit Bek-Shurnukh road section; at the sector that is under the monitoring domain of the Russian border guards," Parsyan said.

He added that there was no major damage to the car.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh war in the volatile regions: The lessons of defeat in cyberspace
The emphases in the conclusions of the heads of the world great powers...
 European Parliament member visits Yerevan military pantheon (PHOTOS)
“The whole of Europe must open its eyes and finally break the silence," Francois-Xavier Bellamy wrote on Facebook…
 Call to UNESCO: Azerbaijan is destroying Armenian heritage sites now under its control
About three dozen NGOs from Armenia have appealed to the UNESCO Director General…
 Robert Kocharyan: Armenia authorities rejected warnings about war
Asked if he really thought that such...
 Armenia 2nd President: Russia did everything it could to stop the war
“This issue was being...
 Armenia 2nd President: If Putin didn't personally interfere, we Armenians would have lost Karabakh completely
Pozner cited a Russian political scientist who...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos