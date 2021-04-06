Armenia Constitutional Court to resume case proceedings based on ex-Prosecutor General's application

The Constitutional Court of Armenia has decided to resume case proceedings based on the application filed by former Prosecutor General Gevorg Kostanyan, press secretary of the Constitutional Court Eva Tovmasyan posted on her Facebook page.
Tovmasyan added that the Constitutional Court has rendered a procedural decision to resume case proceedings to conduct additional studies to determine compliance of particular articles of the Criminal and Criminal Procedure Codes of Armenia with the Constitution and has set the date for the court hearing for April 16, 2021.