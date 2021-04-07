News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 07
USD
535.11
EUR
632.07
RUB
7
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
535.11
EUR
632.07
RUB
7
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Opposition movement women’s protest participants try to enter Armenia government building
Opposition movement women’s protest participants try to enter Armenia government building
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The participants in the women's action of protest initiated by the opposition VETO movement of Armenia have marched from Charles Aznavour Square to the main government building.

Police are standing in several rows at the entrance to the building.

The protesters tried to break through this police chain, but a scuffle broke out as police did not allow them to approach the entrance to the government building.

Also, these protesting women threw eggs at the government building.

Those present claimed that the police had pushed back and hit reporters, too.

Clashes broke out between the police and the protesting women, and the police started to forcibly apprehend these women.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Police apprehend wife of Armenia national hero Tiran Khachatryan
The demonstrators tried to break through the...
 Police try to apprehend wife of Armenia opposition's candidate for PM Vazgen Manukyan
Police were pulling Ishkhanyan from her...
 Opposition movement women’s picket participants march to Yerevan central police station
From outside the main government building…
 Police: 15 people apprehended from Armenia government building courtyard
Women of the opposition VETO movement were protesting there…
 Women’s protest initiated by opposition movement kicks off in Yerevan
They are marching towards the main government building…
 Armenia opposition movement rally kicks off in Sevan
These opposition members had stated that they will hold town hall meetings with their supporters in the provinces until April 22, after which…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos