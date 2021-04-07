Opposition movement women’s protest participants try to enter Armenia government building

YEREVAN. – The participants in the women's action of protest initiated by the opposition VETO movement of Armenia have marched from Charles Aznavour Square to the main government building.
Police are standing in several rows at the entrance to the building.
The protesters tried to break through this police chain, but a scuffle broke out as police did not allow them to approach the entrance to the government building.
Also, these protesting women threw eggs at the government building.
Those present claimed that the police had pushed back and hit reporters, too.
Clashes broke out between the police and the protesting women, and the police started to forcibly apprehend these women.