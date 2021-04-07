News
News
Meeting of Armenia PM and Russia President kicks off
Meeting of Armenia PM and Russia President kicks off
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

The meeting of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin kicked off a little while ago, Spokesperson of the Prime Minister of Armenia Mane Gevorgyan reported on her Facebook page.

Earlier, Gevorgyan had reported that the leaders of both countries will discuss strategic issues on the agenda of Armenian-Russian relations, particularly trade and economic relations, energy, security, strategic investments and healthcare.

The agenda also includes issues related to implementation of the provisions enshrined in the trilateral statement signed by the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan on November 9, 2020, the course of implementation and humanitarian issues.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
