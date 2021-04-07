News
Wednesday
April 07
Putin says normalization of Karabakh conflict is one of the most pressing issues
Putin says normalization of Karabakh conflict is one of the most pressing issues
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


Russian President Vladimir Putin considers normalization of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh to be one of the most pressing issues.

His remarks came at the beginning of the meeting with Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan, who is in Moscow on a working visit.

“Of course, we have something to talk about in terms of building bilateral relations, and the most pressing, most acute problems are the normalization of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and around it,” Putin noted.

“The most important task is the possibility of restoring trade and economic ties and transport routes in the region so that Armenia gets new opportunities for the development of the country. In my opinion, this is an extremely important thing. I hope we will be able to discuss all these issues, as well as the current situation and development prospects,” he said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
