UK launching Hong Kong resettlement aid package

The UK has pledged £ 43 million ($ 59 million) to help people coming from Hong Kong find jobs, housing, and schools as part of an initiative to allow millions of Hong Kong residents to resettle after China introduced new security laws in the former British colony, Reuters reported.
The escalating disagreement with Beijing over Hong Kong's reforms has resulted in the UK opening its doors to an estimated more than 5 million people, allowing them to live and work in the country and ultimately apply for citizenship.
Most of the money, announced Thursday, will be spent by local authorities on programs to help them learn English and pay for housing for newcomers. The government will also open 12 virtual regional offices to assist with tasks such as enrollment at health facilities and schools.
The program will also provide advice on setting up a business in Britain.
Since the program opened in January, as of March 19, about 27,000 people have applied for a new visa. While overall estimates of demand are uncertain, the government projects 258,000 to 322,000 applicants over five years.
The UK believes that China's security laws and democratic reforms in Hong Kong violated the terms of the agreement that ceded the city to China in 1997.