1,231 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
1,231 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Thursday morning, 1,231 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 200,129 in the country, according to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, 28 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 3,675 cases.

Four more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 940 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 816, the total respective number so far is 179,043, and the number of people currently being treated is 16,471—which is an increase by 383 in one day.

And 4,943 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 889,872 such tests have been performed to date.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
