Armenia ex-President Kocharyan sues PM Pashinyan

Amnesty to be applied to men who avoided Armenia compulsory military service and reached age of 27

George Kent says Azerbaijan can be perceived as winner in Karabakh war, however, this does not lead to crisis settlement

US, Canada, Lithuania, Poland, and UK hold online discussions on Ukraine crisis

Armenia’s Tavush has new provincial governor

Polish FM leaves for urgent visit to Ukraine due to situation on country's borders

Eight new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

Armenia government increases funding for science

Ardshinbank and Visa offer smart Visa payment rings for the first time in Armenia

Central bank to carry out actions in Armenia foreign exchange market

Oil prices falling after increase in US gasoline inventories contrary to expectations

Armenian National Committee of Australia calls on PM Scott with open letter to formally recognize Genocide

Armenia gets first batch of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus (VIDEO)

Fallen, missing soldiers’ relatives assemble outside Armenia MOD

1,231 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Armenia government holding Cabinet meeting

Armenia’s Ijevan has new acting mayor

Tragic road accident occurs in Armenia’s Ararat

US National Archives wants to make Trump's banned tweets accessible to public

Newspaper: Armenia births increase in first 2 months of year

Newspaper: Armenia opposition movement expected more from its Sevan rally

Newspaper: Armenia PM "deceives" units close to him

Artsakh FM: Azerbaijanis intruded into road leading to Stepanakert, this is manifestation of terrorism

More than 1,800 prisoners are broken out of Nigeria jail

Pentagon head to visit Israel

Rwandan President praises new report on France's role in 1994 genocide

Armenia ruling party MP: All efforts need to be made to make sure coronavirus vaccinations are free-of-charge

Mayor of Tbilisi Kakha Kaladze intends to leave politics

Armenia ruling party MP: We believe courts are at least half independent

Armenia PM says his meeting with Russia's Putin was fruitful

Armenia residents transferring their money to US

The IMF expects most Gulf economies to recover this year at a faster pace

Beijing denounces Turkish politicians

Turkish court sentences dozen people to life in prison for 2016 coup attempt

84-year-old woman dies after fire breaks out in garden near house in Armenian village

Armenia PM Office's Public Relations and Information Center head resigns

Yerkirmedia: Armenia PM meeting with Armenian community of Russia, entrance based on list, questions prepared

Armenia ruling party MP's brother to be appointed governor of Tavush Province

Armen Sarkissian receives President of Union of Armenians of Russia

China sends additional fighters to Taiwan's air defense zone

Over 145 million COVID-19 vaccinations done in China

California plans to fully open its economy on June 15

Armenia defense minister gives instructions to organize treatment for wounded serviceman abroad

Armenia President receives France Ambassador

Armenia President grants state awards and gives gifts to servicewomen and female medical workers

Air force plane crashes in Turkey: pilot dies

Armenia ex-president Kocharyan is acquitted; Pashinyan meets Putin in Moscow - 07.04.21 digest

Female members of Armenia's VETO movement plan to hold more demonstrations, almost all apprehended had bruises

Armenia Deputy PM receives newly appointed Ambassador of Kazakhstan

Armenia deputy economy minister in Georgia, prospects for cooperation in agriculture sector discussed

Armenia PM: Presence of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh is becoming a key factor for stability

Erdogan announces tender for construction of controversial Istanbul Canal

13-year-old dudukist Narek Khanzadyan wins First Prize at international competition

Russia, Armenia carrying out military-technical cooperation plan in full

EU, WHO donate 100 oxygen concentrators to Armenia (PHOTOS)

Putin on supply of Sputnik V vaccine to Armenia: I think we will solve this issue

Putin says normalization of Karabakh conflict is one of the most pressing issues

Armenia FM: Azerbaijan, Turkey unleashed aggression against Artsakh

Putin says trade volume between Russia and Armenia can be soon restored

Karabakh emergency situations service: Life-threatening ammunition found in Askeran

Dollar goes up in Armenia

Karabakh emergency service: Another body is transferred to Armenian side

Meeting of Armenia PM and Russia President kicks off

Armenia to raise salaries of judges

Republican Party of Armenia member on incumbent authorities' probe into circumstances behind Four-Day Artsakh War

Armenia ruling bloc MP on COVID-19 vaccinations: There is great demand

Armenia official: About AMD 3bn loan liabilities of Artsakh residents are pardoned

Armenia President receives Supreme Judicial Council member Gagik Jhangiryan

Azerbaijan, Turkey to conduct subsequent operative-tactical military exercises

Financial Times: Google accused of illegal surveillance of Android users

Republican Party of Armenia member on acquittal of Robert Kocharyan

Poland envoy to deputy PM: New humanitarian aid against coronavirus will arrive in Armenia in mid-April

Police apprehend wife of Armenia national hero Tiran Khachatryan

Police try to apprehend wife of Armenia opposition's candidate for PM Vazgen Manukyan

COVID-19 deaths in Brazil exceed 4,000 mark

Armenia justice minister on judicial reforms: We have to admit that we have failures in some issues

Opposition movement women’s picket participants march to Yerevan central police station

Police: 15 people apprehended from Armenia government building courtyard

Media: Silvio Berlusconi was hospitalized again

Armenia PM paying working visit to Moscow

Rouhani says they are witnessing new chapter in resurgence of Iranian nuclear deal

Armenia, Russia defense ministers discuss Karabakh

Iran reports incident with merchant ship in Red Sea

Opposition movement women’s protest participants try to enter Armenia government building

Armenia ex-President Sargsyan: Motherly love, care is the most stable, powerful, valuable (PHOTOS)

US announces its desire to discuss with its allies possible boycott of Beijing Olympics

Armenia army chief visits eastern border zone

Women’s protest initiated by opposition movement kicks off in Yerevan

Artsakh Presidential spokesperson: Azerbaijanis can look for Stepanakert office space only on map, not in real life

Araqchi says US should lift all anti-Iranian sanctions

Armenia President: Mothers have been most important pillars of homeland

Pentagon urges Russia to de-escalate relations with Ukraine

1,025 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

European Commission head was not given chair during talks with Erdogan

US provides additional $1mn to support coronavirus vaccination efforts in Armenia

Artsakh President: Conflicting feelings have become heavier in our souls today

Armenia PM: We have done, are doing everything possible to bring our brothers back to homeland

Patient jumps out of window at one of coronavirus hospitals in Yerevan

Newspaper: Armenia PM Pashinyan will try to gain Russia's trust with today's meeting

Newspaper: Which political forces will Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan form bloc with?