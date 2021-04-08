US, Canada, Lithuania, Poland, and UK hold online discussions on Ukraine crisis

Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Strategy Amanda Dory today took part in an online meeting of NATO counterparts from Canada, Lithuania, Poland, and the United Kingdom, who are major contributors to Ukraine's security. The meeting was hosted by British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, Pentagon reported.
The leaders reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and Euro-Atlantic aspirations, and discussed issues related to the intensification of Russian military activity in the region. Russia's destabilizing actions undermine the de-escalation of tensions reached under the OSCE-brokered agreement on July 27, 2020.
The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to providing training and support to build the capacity of Ukrainian forces to preserve the country's territorial integrity and continue to move towards interoperability with NATO, the US defense department noted in a statement.