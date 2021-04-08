News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 08
USD
536.58
EUR
637.67
RUB
6.92
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
536.58
EUR
637.67
RUB
6.92
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Ardshinbank and Visa offer smart Visa payment rings for the first time in Armenia
Ardshinbank and Visa offer smart Visa payment rings for the first time in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Ardshinbank and Visa offer their clients "smart" Visa payment rings. Visa Payment Ring is the first wearable device with a built-in NFC-module in the form of a ring with the ability to make payments and linked to the Visa cardholder’s account.

With the Visa Payment Ring, consumers can quickly and conveniently pay for products and services by simply swiping the ring to the contactless payment terminal. At the same time, payments up to AMD 20,000 are made without entering the PIN-code, as is  the case with non-cash payments when using contactless cards.

The ring is made of high quality ceramic, has a modern look, and can become a fashion accessory.

Artak Khachatryan, Ardshinbank Retail Business Director, noted that the payment services market is developing dynamically with new proposals appearing in the field of high innovative technologies, which are designed to significantly speed up the payment process and make it more convenient and safe.

“And in the case of payment rings, it is also fashionable, because the payment ring can also be worn as a piece of jewelry. Of course, Visa Payment Rings are a worthy alternative to other payment methods. I am confident that this new payment instrument will become popular among Ardshinbank's clients,” he said.

According to Kristina Dorosh, Visa Manager for the Caucasus Region, the Visa Payment Ring with the ability of making payments allows consumers to use all the advantages of contactless technologies for convenient and secure shopping.

“This ring is one example of the ongoing innovation that Visa is continually creating to enable digital payments to be accepted everywhere and to move towards a cashless economy,” she said.

The ring can be ordered at the head office or at any branch of Ardshinbank.

To remind, Ardshinbank was recognized in 2020 by the international payment system Visa as the largest issuer of its cards in Armenia.

Ardshinbank's payment card service infrastructure includes 60 branches, 138 ATMs, 670 trade terminals, more than 2000 self-service terminals throughout Armenia.

The bank is regulated by the Central Bank of the Republic of Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Central bank to carry out actions in Armenia foreign exchange market
To ensure the normal functioning of the country’s financial markets…
 Armenia to have centralized register of bank accounts
In order to increase the effectiveness of the fight against money laundering and funding of terrorism…
 Armenia President receives Central Bank chief
The parties also exchanged views on...
 Central Bank: Armenia national currency’s devaluation is manageable
The reason is the events taking place in the world…
 Ardshinbank upgrades its branches in Hrazdan and Dilijan (PHOTOS)
Today the bank has 60 operating branches in Yerevan and all regions of Armenia...
 Central Bank: Considerable increase in inflation expectations maintained in Armenia
The low economic activity is also maintained in the country…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos