Vaccinations and quarantines reduce number of infections in England by 60%
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Vaccinations and quarantines have reduced the number of infections in England by 60%. 

Researchers at Imperial College London found COVID-19 cases fell by about 60% in March as national isolation measures slowed the spread of the virus. People aged 65 and over were the least likely to be infected, as they benefited most from the vaccination program, originally targeted at the elderly, AP reported.

The study also found that the relationship between infections and deaths diverges, suggesting that infections may have resulted in fewer hospitalizations and deaths since the start of widespread vaccination.

By Tuesday, about 31.7 million people had received the first dose or just over 60% of the country's adult population.

But the researchers also called for caution, saying the infection levels leveled off at the end of the study period as the government began to ease national isolation and children returned to school.
