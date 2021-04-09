Pashinyan: EBRD 2020 investment portfolio was largest in Armenia

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had an online conversation with president Odile Renaud-Basso of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the Prime Minister's press service informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Pashinyan said in particular: "Armenia highly appreciates the partnership with the EBRD (...). I would like to emphasize the importance of the ongoing dialogue between the Government of the Republic of Armenia and the EBRD."

The PM noted that the amount of the EBRD investment portfolio in Armenia in 2020 was 160 million euros, which is the largest annual package during the entire period of the partnership.

Pashinyan stressed that Armenia spares no effort to resolve the humanitarian issues in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) due to the military aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan, but no less important is the response of the international community and financial institutions to this humanitarian crisis.

The EBRD president, in turn, noted that the Bank attaches importance to a reliable partnership with Armenia and is interested in deepening cooperation and funding new programs in this regard. Also, Odile Renaud-Basso considered their work with the Ministry of Finance of Armenia effective.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the current agenda of cooperation, as well as future programs.

Infrastructure projects were also discussed. In this connection, Pashinyan reflected on the unblocking of regional communication channels, noting that the reopening of communication infrastructure can be promising for joint projects.

Also, the Prime Minister reaffirmed Armenia's support for the EBRD's 5-year strategy, and added that the country would be happy to host the EBRD annual meeting in 2024.