Missing Armenian servicemen's relatives open entrance to Armenia MOD, not satisfied with meeting with army official

The meeting of the relatives of missing Armenian servicemen and prisoners of war with the chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces and other representatives of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia ended a little while ago.

After the meeting that lasted more than four hours, the citizens exited the building and told reporters that they weren’t satisfied with the results.

“These people don’t know what’s going on at all, especially the chief of the General Staff. The latter says finding a solution to the issue isn’t within his competence. We can’t expect anything from them,” one of the relatives said.

Despite all this, the relatives of the missing servicemen and captives opened the entrance to the building of the Ministry of Defense that they had been blocking since yesterday.

Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that the relatives of the missing Armenian servicemen are outside the MOD grounds since Thursday. During the day yesterday, they closed off the entrances of the MOD building, and therefore the ministry employees were unable to leave the building.

Last evening, they were joined by the parents of prisoners of war who had received news that their sons were going to be returned via the plane transporting commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent Rustam Muradov from Baku, but later it was reported that only Muradov had arrived in Yerevan via the plane.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s Spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan had confirmed the news about the expected return of the prisoners of war, but Muradov refuted the news during a conversation with Hraparak Armenian newspaper’s correspondent, stating that the return of the prisoners of war was not planned, but his visit was.