Bavaria leader expresses readiness to become candidate for Germany chancellor

Dismissed for decades by critics as a country bumpkin who loves silly carnival costumes, Bavarian leader Markus Soeder said on Sunday that he was willing to run as the conservative candidate for German chancellor, provided he had the bloc's full backing, Reuters reported.
Chancellor Angela Merkel, who has clocked up four election victories and led Europe's biggest economy for 16 years, is not standing for a fifth term when Germany goes to the polls in September.
This means the parliamentary bloc formed by her Christian Democrats (CDU) and their sister party, Bavaria's Christian Social Union (CSU), must decide on a candidate.
On paper, the choice seems obvious: Opinion polls give charismatic CSU leader Soeder, 54, a hefty lead over CDU chief Armin Laschet, 60, who has also said he wants the candidacy.
However, a chancellor from Bavaria would be a first for Germany.
The wealthy Alpine region is one of the most independent-minded German states, and combined with its distinctive traditions and proud identity, this makes some Germans wary of choosing a Bavarian as leader.
Soeder has never hidden his political ambition.
His decisive handling of the pandemic has boosted his popularity and he has consistently sided with Merkel against other state premiers in calling for tough lockdowns.
To some, however, it is his swagger and confidence that appeal. He often talks for longer than Merkel at joint news conferences, and his extravagant costumes during the carnival season have included Marilyn Monroe, Shrek and the ever-popular mad King Ludwig, builder of Bavaria's fairytale castle.