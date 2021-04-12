News
Armenia Constitutional Court receives Armen Sarkissian's application
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Spokesperson of the Constitutional Court of Armenia Eva Tovmasyan posted the following on her Facebook page:

“On April 10, 2021, the Constitutional Court received the application of the President of Armenia for determination of the constitutionality of the constitutional law on making amendments and supplements to the Judicial Code and the laws on making supplements to the Criminal Procedure Code and the Law on State Duty.”

The application was entered on April 12, 2021. A twenty-day period is set for initial examination."
