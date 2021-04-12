News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 12
USD
528.1
EUR
628.49
RUB
6.83
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
528.1
EUR
628.49
RUB
6.83
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Parents of Armenian POWs and missing servicemen discontent with meeting with Armenia PM
Parents of Armenian POWs and missing servicemen discontent with meeting with Armenia PM
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The parents of Armenian prisoners of war and missing servicemen are discontent with their meeting with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan. During a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, one of the parents who had exited the building said some of the parents are still inside the government building, while others have exited the building.

According to the parent, the parents will remain in the government building until they receive clear answers to their questions.

“We have been waiting for answers for seven months. It’s easy for government officials since their children are with them,” an outraged woman said.

A man who was also discontent with the meeting said the following: “We had hope that Armenia has a government, but this person [Nikol Pashinyan] is incapable of answering our questions and providing us with information about our children so that we know where our children are and whether they are captives or missing. If he can’t do the job, the only thing left for us to do is to address Putin and ask about our children.”

The parents of prisoners of war and missing servicemen today gathered in front of the government building with the demand for a meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. After waiting for a short while, the Prime Minister finally met with them. The meeting began at around 2 p.m.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia 1st Ombudsperson: Person holding office of PM transferred territories while soldiers were alive and fighting
According to Alaverdyan, months after that...
 Volumes of milk purchased from farmers in Armenia's Syunik Province to drop by 10% due to Karabakh war
The analyst stated that Armenia exports a...
 Armenia 3rd President, Russia Ambassador discuss consequences of recent Karabakh war
Spokesperson of the Republican Party of...
 Grove dedicated to memory of freedom fighters of Karabakh war opened in Cyprus
Eleni Theocharous has been standing with...
 Aliyev says Azerbaijan wants to know how Armenia obtained Iskander-M missiles
Baku claims that Iskanders were...
 Azerbaijan’s Aliyev is photographed against backdrop of own "apotheosis of war" (PHOTOS)
A “park” of Armenian armored equipment taken as loot has emerged in Baku…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos