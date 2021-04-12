Parents of Armenian POWs and missing servicemen discontent with meeting with Armenia PM

The parents of Armenian prisoners of war and missing servicemen are discontent with their meeting with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan. During a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, one of the parents who had exited the building said some of the parents are still inside the government building, while others have exited the building.
According to the parent, the parents will remain in the government building until they receive clear answers to their questions.
“We have been waiting for answers for seven months. It’s easy for government officials since their children are with them,” an outraged woman said.
A man who was also discontent with the meeting said the following: “We had hope that Armenia has a government, but this person [Nikol Pashinyan] is incapable of answering our questions and providing us with information about our children so that we know where our children are and whether they are captives or missing. If he can’t do the job, the only thing left for us to do is to address Putin and ask about our children.”
The parents of prisoners of war and missing servicemen today gathered in front of the government building with the demand for a meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. After waiting for a short while, the Prime Minister finally met with them. The meeting began at around 2 p.m.