Tuesday
April 13
Tuesday
April 13
Case of terrorist mercenaries forwarded to Armenia court, more than 30 of them are wanted
Case of terrorist mercenaries forwarded to Armenia court, more than 30 of them are wanted
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

During a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, Head of the Public Relations Department of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia Arevik Khachatryan said the indictment for the case of citizens of the Syrian Arab Republic Muhrab Mohammad Al-Shkheri and Yusef Alabet Al-Haji, who participated as terrorist mercenaries in the aggressive war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), has been approved and forwarded to the Court of General Jurisdiction of Syunik Province.

Khachatryan stated that the trial is scheduled to begin in the course of the next two weeks and that over 30 identified mercenaries are wanted.

Law-enforcement authorities have also identified one of the international terrorist groups and substantiated the fact that it has committed crimes against peace and human safety.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
