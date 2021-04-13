Opposition Prosperous Armenia Party's political council holds session, new vice-chairperson elected

The political council of Prosperous Armenia Party today held a session during which it elected deputy of the Prosperous Armenia faction of the National Assembly Shake Isayan vice-chairperson of the political party to replace Sergey Bagratyan, Kentron Armenian TV reported.
Deputy of the Prosperous Armenia faction Vardan Vardanyan stated that, taking into consideration the fact that snap elections will be held, the political party decided to elect Shake Isayan as vice-chairperson. He didn’t rule out another session and revision of the composition before the elections.