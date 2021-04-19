298 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN. – As of Monday morning, 298 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 208,818 in the country, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, 17 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 3,895 cases.

Two more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 982 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 1,551, the total respective number so far is 189,017, and the number of people currently being treated is 14,924—which is a drop by 1,272 in one day.

And 2,176 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 937,603 such tests have been performed to date.