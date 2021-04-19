Over 50 crime lords apprehended through special operation in Yerevan

According to Shamshyan.com, police officers of the Criminal Intelligence Division of Yerevan Police Department and the Criminal Intelligence Unit of the Nor-Nork District Police Division conducted Operation “You Won’t Have a Future with Criminal Stories” in Yerevan today.
Over 50 crime lords with criminal subculture were apprehended in various districts of Yerevan and taken to the Yerevan Police Department.
A large number of crime lords were also apprehended and taken to the Nor Nork Police Division.