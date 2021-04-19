News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 19
USD
522.21
EUR
628.69
RUB
6.87
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.21
EUR
628.69
RUB
6.87
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Over 50 crime lords apprehended through special operation in Yerevan
Over 50 crime lords apprehended through special operation in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

According to Shamshyan.com, police officers of the Criminal Intelligence Division of Yerevan Police Department and the Criminal Intelligence Unit of the Nor-Nork District Police Division conducted Operation “You Won’t Have a Future with Criminal Stories” in Yerevan today.

Over 50 crime lords with criminal subculture were apprehended in various districts of Yerevan and taken to the Yerevan Police Department.

A large number of crime lords were also apprehended and taken to the Nor Nork Police Division.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia court rules to annul police chief's order, policeman's position restored
Annulment of the embarrassing order...
 Armenia PM Pashinyan to not be questioned at court in criminal case against opposition party leader
And the matter of Harutyunyan's pretrial measure was left without consideration…
 Danske Bank CEO resigns on suspicion of money laundering
In a press statement, Chris Vogelzang expressed surprise at the charges against him...
 Armenia ambassador to Israel is charged
The investigation continues…
 Drive-by shooting in Louisiana, 5 injured critically
There is no information about any casualties...
 World Weightlifting Champion Simon Martirosyan charged
In relation to him, a preventive measure was chosen in the form of recognizance not to leave the place...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos