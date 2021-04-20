Armbusinessbank has participated in information events to raise public awareness

The results of “The Best Financial and Banking Publication of the Year” journalists’ competition and a series of seminars for economic journalists organized by the Union of Banks of Armenia have been summed up. The latter was organized jointly with the Club of Economic Journalists.

The aim of the competition was to encourage journalists to cover current topics in the financial and banking sector, contributing to raising public awareness.

Based on the results of the assessment commission, the names of the winners in various nominations of the "Best Financial and Banking Publication of the Year" competition were published. The journalists who participated in the seminars organized jointly with the Club of Economic Journalists were awarded certificates.

The Chairman and CEO of the UBA thanked officers and workshop coordinators dealing with the banks public relations for their ongoing collaboration with journalists covering economy related issues.

It should be noted that PR employees of ARMBUSINESSBANK were also included in the “The Best Financial and Banking Publication of the Year” competition committee.

In a series of seminars organized jointly with the Union of Banks of Armenia and the Club of Economic Journalists, ARMBUSINESSBANK was represented by Anna Mirzoyan, head of the Small business development division, and Yervand Stepanyan, chief specialist of the Unit for the Development of Product for Individuals.

ARMBUSINESSBANK has always emphasized the importance of measures targeted at public awareness, particularly, the organization of seminars for journalists covering financial and economic issues, which will lead to impartial and professional coverage of the banking sector in Armenia, accurate coverage of various topics related to the activities of the system and of public importance.

